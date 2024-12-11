The Easiest Way To Get A Burger Blend That Delivers Rich Flavor And Texture

When it comes to building the absolute best burger, there are many things to consider. You'll need a fluffy bun, delicious toppings, and a savory sauce on the side, but perhaps most importantly, you'll need the right beef. If the burger patty is too dry or too fatty, no matter how much you drown it out with toppings, people will probably notice. Thankfully, there's an easy way to make sure you get the best cut of beef for your patties: Talk to the butcher.

Different types of beef are better for different cooking methods, budgets, and overall flavor. The role of the butcher is to help you dissect what you need for your burgers. If you know how your grill cooks certain meats and that you prefer a leaner cut to a fattier one, the butcher can actually customize a meat blend that works better for your needs. For example, if a cut is too fatty, the butcher will add a leaner cut like eye of round. But most home cooks might not know to do that. Quick tip: Local butcher shops are probably your best bet for help, but Whole Foods or Costco butcher counters rank high on customer satisfaction if you want to buy from a major chain.