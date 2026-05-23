The 3-Part Formula That Helps You Answer The Question 'What's For Dinner?' With Ease

Figuring out what to make for dinner night after night is one culinary conundrum that even folks who like to cook might sometimes find a little hard to solve. The popularization of preparations like sheet pan dinners can streamline your routine, but deciding what to, you know, put on them can begin to feel like a riddle. But regardless of whether you're baking, broiling, making a meal on the stovetop, or even mastering the backyard grill, one three-part formula will reveal your answer with ease. One protein, plus one vegetable, plus one carb will net dinner success every time.

Simply mixing and matching a protein, a veggie, and a carb not only amounts to infinite possible options once you account for cooking methods and seasonings, it will also better help you to develop your own recipes. Now, we love the challenge of recreating iconic dishes like Julia Child's coq au vin now and then. But we also adore the myriad ways we can toss together chicken, broccoli, and rice, quinoa, salmon, and asparagus, or good old steak, potatoes, and leafy greens, with little advance planning. You can also swap those ingredients around to create all kinds of protein, veggie, and carb combinations, and the ways you flavor them will give each plate your own signature flare.