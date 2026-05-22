The Pork Roast That Turns A Simple Cut Into A Showstopper
Although it may not exactly populate the "For You" pages across your social media platforms, the term crown roast will rouse an "oh yeah!" from a lot of folks. The old-school pork preparation uses the bone-in loin from the animal's back, which is wrapped in a circle and oriented with the bones upward to form the shape of a meaty crown. Crown roast is a centerpiece meal with the visually striking appeal of a great, big turkey, a leg of lamb, or a slow cooker Easter ham with apricot and Kahlua. It's a clever presentation trick that turns your everyday swine into something suitable for the queen of the carnivores.
You'll need enough of a porcine expanse to actually form the crown's circle — typically about 10 pounds of loin, which amounts to about a dozen chops — making crown roast is ideal for dinner parties. It's easy to eyeball, as each chop is delineated by the bone that protrudes to make up the points of the crown. You can fairly confidently plan to portion one chop per person, which will amount to less than a pound of meat when accounting for those crucial bones. You may still want to provide plenty of sides in the event you're serving larger appetites. Given how deceptively simple crown roast is to prepare, you should also have plenty of time to make those accompaniments.
Making crown roast at home
This is one of the cuts that you'll want to be sure to source from a dedicated butcher. Buying from a protein professional will save you time and potential frustration back in your own kitchen, not to mention provide you with the most polished possible crown. Call or visit in advance to make sure that they can clean and tie the roast in time for your regal night, and you'll walk out of the shop with a meaty arrangement worthy of the throne. Even the more elaborate meat departments at some big-box stores might be able to form a crown roast for you, and it can't hurt to ask.
Once you've got your crown roast home, you can flavor it with your favorite homemade or chef-approved store-bought dry rub, or simply season with salt, pepper, and a few herbs and alliums. Position it with the bones pointing up in a roasting pan and roast in an oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit — the right temperature for pork chops every time. Do not carve before serving! Visual appeal is kind of the whole deal here. Rest it on a platter and arrange some globes of whole roasted garlic and onion halves around the perimeter, then perch it in the center of your dining table for all to admire.