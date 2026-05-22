The Pork Roast That Turns A Simple Cut Into A Showstopper

Although it may not exactly populate the "For You" pages across your social media platforms, the term crown roast will rouse an "oh yeah!" from a lot of folks. The old-school pork preparation uses the bone-in loin from the animal's back, which is wrapped in a circle and oriented with the bones upward to form the shape of a meaty crown. Crown roast is a centerpiece meal with the visually striking appeal of a great, big turkey, a leg of lamb, or a slow cooker Easter ham with apricot and Kahlua. It's a clever presentation trick that turns your everyday swine into something suitable for the queen of the carnivores.

You'll need enough of a porcine expanse to actually form the crown's circle — typically about 10 pounds of loin, which amounts to about a dozen chops — making crown roast is ideal for dinner parties. It's easy to eyeball, as each chop is delineated by the bone that protrudes to make up the points of the crown. You can fairly confidently plan to portion one chop per person, which will amount to less than a pound of meat when accounting for those crucial bones. You may still want to provide plenty of sides in the event you're serving larger appetites. Given how deceptively simple crown roast is to prepare, you should also have plenty of time to make those accompaniments.