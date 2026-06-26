Does Trader Joe's Sell Liquor? What To Know Before You Shop

Trader Joe's has built a loyal following of customers over the years due to its affordable private-label products, quirky store atmosphere, and ever-changing selection of treats and snacks. But if you're planning to grab a bottle of bourbon on your next Trader Joe's run, you might want to make sure you're in a state that allows the retailer to sell it first. Because the truth is, not all Trader Joe's stores sell liquor — and the ones that do are located in just 14 states.

This is because alcohol laws vary from state to state (and region to region), and this affects what Trader Joe's can and cannot sell. In some areas, liquor can only be sold at liquor stores, while others allow grocery stores to also do so. And just because a Trader Joe's location sells beer and wine doesn't necessarily mean it sells liquor, since they're different types of alcohol. Also, not every single Trader Joe's located in those 14 states are guaranteed to sell liquor. Your best bet to know exactly if a store sells liquor is to use the trusty store locator tool on the Trader Joe's website, which will explicitly tell you (and lets you search using beer, wine, and liquor filters).