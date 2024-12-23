The 14 States Where You Can Buy Liquor At Trader Joe's

At Trader Joe's, you can shop for the best specialty wine bottles without breaking the budget. The grocer also tends to stock a varied selection of local and national beers, along with some pretty tasty seasonal selections, like Cookie Butter Beer, best served frozen. But were you aware that some Trader Joe's also carry liquor? Unfortunately, this is not available for every single store — only 14 states are home to Trader Joe's locations that sell liquor.

Why is this? Each state has different legislation when it comes to liquor licensing — this is why some Trader Joe's are completely dry, while other locations are fully stocked, selling everything from wine to liquor. Even within a state, there are further rules by county or city, which can control the time or day at which alcohol can legally be sold. It's not so clear-cut, but luckily, the Trader Joe's store locator gives details on if a given location sells beer, wine, or liquor, or none of the above.

We'll make it as straightforward as possible with a list of states that do allow Trader Joe's to sell liquor: Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Washington, and Wisconsin. Note that within some of these states, the sale of liquor is not consistent. For example, in Michigan and New Jersey, only one and two TJ's, respectively, stock liquor. Additionally, in a couple of other states — Colorado and Kentucky — liquor may be sold at wine shops next to standard Trader Joe's locations.