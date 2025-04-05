How Trader Joe's Scores High-Quality Scotch For Incredibly Low Prices

Trader Joe's sells all kinds of wine and liquor under its private label, and among them is a bottle of booze that's worth snagging — a 10-year, single malt Highland Scotch, sourced from distillers in Scotland. It's an entry-level whiskey that some whiskey enthusiasts compare to Glenfiddich 12, a single malt Scotch that usually retails at about $40 a bottle. The Trader Joe's version costs only $20.

Glenfiddich Scotch is distilled in Scotland, just like Trader Joe's Highland Scotch, and the two brands of alcohol provide similar experiences. So, how does Trader Joe's get away with selling its comparable version of Highland Scotch for half the price? The answer has everything to do with how the grocery giant operates and the partnerships it creates with other businesses.

Trader Joe's is all about fostering customer loyalty and offering reasonably priced products that are high-quality and exclusive. The brand's 10-year single malt Highland Scotch is in company with other Trader Joe's products that shoppers love, like the brand's chill-lime chips, dried mango slices, and Everything But The Bagel seasoning. Trader Joe's makes deals directly with suppliers, purchases in bulk, and makes other efficient moves that result in more value — and a wide array of unique products — for their customers.