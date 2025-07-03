Who Makes Trader Joe's Bourbon?

Should you take the reasonably priced $14 leap on a bottle of bourbon from the spirits aisle in Trader Joe's, you might come to discover yourself pleasantly surprised with the quality. While sipping that surprising whiskey, your mind may wander onto the fact that Trader Joe's doesn't own a distillery, and then wonder, "Well, who does make Trader Joe's bourbon?" There are some who believe that the liquor inside the Trader Joe's bottle is secretly Buffalo Trace.

On the Trader Joe's website, there is a little clue to the carefully guarded identity of its bourbon. "The distiller of Trader Joe's Kentucky Bourbon Straight Whiskey actually makes one of the best branded Bourbons on the market," the chain teases. "This is a significant value given that it is aged a minimum of 5 years."

Best branded bourbon? Aged for five years? Could that mean Buffalo Trace? Buffalo Trace can be found on some shelves for $30, so why would it dump inventory through Trader Joe's for half as much? The answer is ... it probably doesn't. The bottle's back label reveals that Trader Joe's Kentucky Bourbon is made by Bourbon Square Distilling Company, a shell corporation used to obscure that the private label product is actually from Sazerac. Sazerac produces over 500 brands of spirits, including plenty of "best-branded bourbons," and also some of the worst. The Trader Joe's is likely something in between. But the Buffalo Trace rumor didn't come out of thin air.