These 10 Trader Joe's Finds Are All You Need For The Best Summer Cocktails
Whatever quirky, unique treat you need, Trader Joe's has got you covered. The beloved, tiki-themed grocery chain is known for carrying treats that are unexpected but (almost always) delicious. This great spread of products doesn't just extend to your snack drawer, however. The chain also has quite a few fixings for an incredible, refreshing summer cocktail. This should come as no surprise, considering the grocery chain's proclivity for releasing delicious canned, bottled, and boxed beverages, most of which taste great all on their own. In a lovely cocktail, however, these treats are absolutely divine.
Below, we've gathered 10 of Trader Joe's most cocktail-worthy finds to make your next summer sip a truly tasty treat. From tart juices to spicy fixings, we've got you covered for your next cookout drink cart. Just prepared for some truly out-of-the-box suggestions.
Watermelon Cucumber Cooler
A nice summer spritz calls for the refreshing flavors of watermelon and cucumber. Luckily, Trader Joe's has a drink just for the occasion. Its Watermelon Cucumber Cooler is a one-two punch of melon flavor paired with cooling cucumber. It makes a delicious base for a lovely cocktail — just add your favorite white wine, a bit of gin if you feel so inclined, some sparkling water, and perhaps a sprig of mint to set it all off.
Jalapeño Limeade
Ever wanted a truly spicy margarita? Well, Trader Joe's has just the thing: Organic Jalapeño Limeade. It is, as advertised on the bottle, a juicy limeade with a punch of jalapeño pepper. Mix with a bit of orange liqueur and tequila for an easy-peasy margarita. Add a few splashes of Tabasco Green Jalapeño sauce and rim your glass with Trader Joe's Chile Lime Seasoning Blend for an extra kick.
Freeze Dried Strawberries
Trader Joe's is well known for its dried and preserved fruit selection. This includes its freeze dried fruits. Chief among them? Freeze Dried Strawberries. These crowd-pleasing aggregate accessory fruits would make a lovely mix-in to a spiked lemonade or lychee martini. You can toss them into your cocktail shaker or crush and rim your glass with them, along with sugar for a super sweet touch.
Chile Lime Seasoning Blend
A little spicy, a little tart, Trader Joe's Chile Lime Seasoning Blend is perfect for rimming margarita and bloody mary glasses alike. Pair with jalapeño limeade for a wholly Trader Joe's cocktail (just add tequila). You can also sprinkle some into the shaker of a bloody mary for even more kick.
Lemon Stuffed Olives
Bright, lemony, but also briny with a bite, Trader Joe's Lemon Stuffed Olives are just the thing for your next martini. These green olives are stuffed with lemon rinds, giving a bright, aromatic taste to both the olives and the brine. Use for a classic martini or for your next Aperol spritz if you want to have it Venetian style.
Garlic and Jalapeño Stuffed Olives
You can also form something a bit more savory with a good bit of bite. We're talking, of course, about Trader Joe's Garlic and Jalapeño Stuffed Olives. These will go great in a spritz, a martini, or even a fully gussied-up bloody mary. Add a bit of the savory, spicy brine to your base and you're in for a real treat.
Spicy Mango Lemonade
Okay, so this isn't totally new territory. We've already covered jalapeño limeade, after all. But this Spicy Mango Lemonade offers a more tropical flavor profile that can suit any number of cocktail fixings. Just add vodka or a white wine of your choosing for a lovely spritzer. Rim your glass with lemon juice and a bit of chile lime seasoning for even more flavor.
Freeze Dried Raspberries
In the same vein as freeze dried strawberries, Freeze Dried Raspberries are a great way to add a quick infusion of flavor to sweeter cocktails. You can add a few to your cocktail shaker or crush and run your glass with the sweet, freeze dried fruit. This would pair well with a nice gimlet or make the perfect flourish for a French 75.
Passion Fruit Sorbet
Have you ever had a sorbet cocktail? Something like the Italian sgroppino or a lovely spiked sorbet punch? If not, you should. And you should definitely use Trader Joe's Passion Fruit Sorbet as a base. You can simply add a scoop to a glass of prosecco and enjoy, or you could make a sgroppino. Simply whisk your sorbet into a smooth base, then add the liquor of your choosing (vodka or gin work well), and a splash of sparkling wine to finish.
100% Pomegranate Juice
Pomegranate juice is sweet, tart, complex, and completely delicious. Plus, its deep red color makes it a beautiful base for a ton of delicious cocktails, such as pomegranate margaritas, pomegranate palomas, and a delicious pomegranate spritz. For any of these cocktails, you can grab a bottle of Trader Joe's 100% Pomegranate Juice and get to work on your mixology skills.