The Unique 3-Ingredient Scotch Cocktail That's Perfectly Smooth
If your scotch-based cocktail repertoire is limited to the "and soda" category, then you are in for a boozy treat. There are tons more tipples that use the geographically specific whisky, from the morbidly monikered blood and sand to the old-school Frisky Whiskey. But the lesser-known Bobby Burns might just have your average bartender dusting off their old recipe book, unless you can recite its three easy ingredients.
The Bobby Burns is made with an ounce of scotch, an ounce of sweet vermouth, and half an ounce of the French herbal liqueur Benedictine, all stirred with ice and strained into a cocktail glass. It also often sports a lemon twist or maraschino cherry garnish. Depending on the booze you choose, it can be a little smoky; it will definitely taste a bit sweet, and it will likely serve as a lightly herbaceous departure from your everyday sip. And although scotch has something of a reputation as a fiery liquor, this smooth libation is more commonly associated with the Scottish poet Robert Burns than with spiciness. But, like all drinks, it's adaptable.
Choosing the right scotch for your Bobby Burns cocktail
Many Bobby Burns recipes specifically call for blended scotch whisky, which is usually a mix of whiskies from different distilleries. It's also generally more affordable than single malts, and thus easier to swallow in cocktails versus the spendier stuff that you might save for a studious tasting. But limiting your Bobby Burns scope just to blended scotches only narrows the field so much, as there are plenty of options in that lane alone.
If you like your scotch on the smokier side (which not all of them are!), Johnnie Walker Black Label is a solid option that should hover between $22 and $30 per bottle, depending on where you're shopping. Its hint of sweet vanilla notes makes it a compelling pairing for vermouth and Benedictine's botanical complexities. Something like J&B Rare is even more sugar-forward, with subtle elements of apple and pear, for around $25. Subtle is, of course, the operative word in both cases. But you may as well tailor your own peat or sweet-seeking preference. Heck, you could even splurge, tip in a finer single malt, and call it a proper Robert for a more formal occasion.