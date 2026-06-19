The Unique 3-Ingredient Scotch Cocktail That's Perfectly Smooth

If your scotch-based cocktail repertoire is limited to the "and soda" category, then you are in for a boozy treat. There are tons more tipples that use the geographically specific whisky, from the morbidly monikered blood and sand to the old-school Frisky Whiskey. But the lesser-known Bobby Burns might just have your average bartender dusting off their old recipe book, unless you can recite its three easy ingredients.

The Bobby Burns is made with an ounce of scotch, an ounce of sweet vermouth, and half an ounce of the French herbal liqueur Benedictine, all stirred with ice and strained into a cocktail glass. It also often sports a lemon twist or maraschino cherry garnish. Depending on the booze you choose, it can be a little smoky; it will definitely taste a bit sweet, and it will likely serve as a lightly herbaceous departure from your everyday sip. And although scotch has something of a reputation as a fiery liquor, this smooth libation is more commonly associated with the Scottish poet Robert Burns than with spiciness. But, like all drinks, it's adaptable.