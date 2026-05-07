Meet The Frisky Whiskey, The Old-School Cocktail You Only Need 5 Ingredients To Make
When it comes to cocktails, it can feel like there's a never-ending list of new builds to discover. For whiskey fans, the Frisky Whiskey is one libation well worth knowing. It was invented by Allen Katz, who used to own The Shanty, a bar in New York City that closed in 2023. This drink combines five ingredients into a standalone, refreshing beverage: Irish whiskey, honey liqueur, orange juice, simple syrup, and Angostura bitters.
The Frisky Whiskey is a riff on a classic whiskey sour. It's smooth, sippable, and features a balance of tart and sweet flavors. Irish whiskey comes alive with bright, zesty orange juice, which balances the whiskey's warming glow. The sour flavors are rounded off with sweet honeyed notes, and finished with the bitter bite of Angostura. If you plan to provide this at a party, batch the cocktail for easier serving. Regardless of if you're making a batch or solo cocktail, the Frisky Whiskey is simple to pull together. Once you collect your ingredients, all it takes is a few steps, and you have a delicious drink in no time.
How to make a Frisky Whiskey
Like many cocktails, once you have your build down, crafting the drink is simple. Some Frisky Whiskey recipes call for a 1:1:1 ratio of spirit, liqueur, and citrus, plus a quarter the amount of this ratio of simple syrup (take it to a new level by using oleo saccharum instead) and a few dashes of Angostura bitters per serving. Exact measurements are often up for debate, plus every bartender has their own preference. Taste as you go, and see what best suits your palate when making this beverage yourself.
Combine the ingredients in a shaker with ice. Don't forget to add your ice first (otherwise you risk your liquid ingredients overflowing), and use the double strain technique to make your homemade cocktails taste expensive. Lastly, pour over fresh ice in a highball glass. Some versions are optionally topped with soda water, which mellows out the beverage with a little dilution and fizz.
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There isn't one specific whiskey you should use, but considering it's an Irish whiskey sour riff, you could use Jameson. Some whiskey fans suggest Tullamore Dew, Powers Gold Label, and Writer's Tears. As for honey liqueur, Allen Katz's recipe calls for Bärenjäger, though you could also grab a bottle of Yukon Jack, Dambuie, or Krupnik; however, these might change the flavor profile. For orange juice, fresh citrus is always best when it comes to handcrafting cocktails, but if you're in a rush or making a batched cocktail, bottled is a fine alternative.