Like many cocktails, once you have your build down, crafting the drink is simple. Some Frisky Whiskey recipes call for a 1:1:1 ratio of spirit, liqueur, and citrus, plus a quarter the amount of this ratio of simple syrup (take it to a new level by using oleo saccharum instead) and a few dashes of Angostura bitters per serving. Exact measurements are often up for debate, plus every bartender has their own preference. Taste as you go, and see what best suits your palate when making this beverage yourself.

Combine the ingredients in a shaker with ice. Don't forget to add your ice first (otherwise you risk your liquid ingredients overflowing), and use the double strain technique to make your homemade cocktails taste expensive. Lastly, pour over fresh ice in a highball glass. Some versions are optionally topped with soda water, which mellows out the beverage with a little dilution and fizz.

There isn't one specific whiskey you should use, but considering it's an Irish whiskey sour riff, you could use Jameson. Some whiskey fans suggest Tullamore Dew, Powers Gold Label, and Writer's Tears. As for honey liqueur, Allen Katz's recipe calls for Bärenjäger, though you could also grab a bottle of Yukon Jack, Dambuie, or Krupnik; however, these might change the flavor profile. For orange juice, fresh citrus is always best when it comes to handcrafting cocktails, but if you're in a rush or making a batched cocktail, bottled is a fine alternative.