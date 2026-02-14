Contrary To Popular Belief, Not All Scotch Whiskies Are Smoky

There is a long-standing reputation that all Scotch whisky is smoky — the kind of flavor that hits you before the glass is even near your mouth — but that's not quite the truth. The smoky flavor occurs when whisky makers use peat smoke to dry malted barley which is the standard practice in some regions, though it's not consistent across all whiskies in Scotland.

And as someone who is Scottish, I am often amused to hear how widespread the smoky assumption has become. In reality, there's a wide spectrum of Scotch whisky out there and many of my personal favorites, like Glenfiddich 12, are not peated at all. This means there is no smokiness to them. In fact they are almost fruity, which makes them an ideal drink if you're a total beginner to Scotch. If your only experience of Scotch has been from peated bottles, you're really only experiencing one specific type of the drink. That might explain why so many people try it once, find it overwhelming, and never return to it.