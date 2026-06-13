What It Means To Drink A Blended Scotch Whisky

Is there a spirit that sparks more confusion than whisky? Or is it whiskey (the very first point of confusion)? Since we're talking scotch, whisky is the correct spelling. When it comes to picking up a bottle, you're likely to get stuck on the difference between a single malt and a blended whisky. Blended scotch refers to a bottle that is the product of mixing various single malt and single grain Scotch whiskies. While the blend can come from a single distillery, most of the time, whiskies from multiple distilleries are used. One exception is the Loch Lomond single-distillery blended scotch.

The other variety is single malt scotch. When comparing it to blended scotch, some people incorrectly assume that single malt automatically means it's not a blend. The reality is that single malt scotch whisky must be produced in a single distillery in Scotland, made from 100% malted barley in copper pot stills, and aged for at least three years. But the bottle you drink still comes from blending various single malt casks of different ages to achieve the desired flavor profile. So in a way, it's still a blended whisky, just not blended the same way. The final piece of the blended scotch puzzle is single grain whisky. The process for this whisky is similar to that of single malt, but it can be made from grains beyond just barley, such as corn or rye. It's also typically made in column stills, and much of this whisky is specifically meant to be used in blended scotch.