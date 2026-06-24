Ask Your Butcher For These Tender Pork Chops With Magnificent Marbling

The intramuscular fat known as marbling is probably most familiar from when part of all manner of steak and other beef selections. That ivory lace is a famed signal of flavor and promises a juicier bite versus leaner varieties. And marbling matters just as much for other types of meat, too. The boneless pork chops that you're better off skipping are a great example: absent the lush marbling you'll see in some other cuts, they're just more liable to curl up and dry. And pork rib chops are the marvelously marbled antidote to all of the lackluster lean ones that you might have found yourself sawing through before.

Pork rib chops are butchered bone-in from the pig loin's titular rib section. The marbling that's visible to the naked eye even from the time you source it at the butcher or grocery store gives the otherwise mild swine its moist richness compared to other cuts' lack of fat. It also makes pork rib chops a little more forgiving to prep once the heat is on, though you should still always be careful to cook this prime protein to perfection without overdoing it.