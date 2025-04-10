The Best Way To Cook Your Pork Chops Is With A Trusty Cast-Iron Skillet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pork chops are an easy, ready-in-minutes dinner when you're prepped for success and have the right tools. You only need a few ingredients plus your reliable cast-iron skillet, and your chops will cook up tender and juicy with a bold, super savoriness and porcine richness. A nice and hot cast-iron pan is essential for achieving a deeply browned crust on your chops, helping with both caramelization and the Maillard reaction. This brings plenty of salty, umami-packed flavor along with a touch of sweetness.

Which pan should you use? Well, celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés uses a cast-iron pan almost every day. He favors the Castey brand from Spain, which is carried by retailers online. American-made company Lodge's pre-seasoned skillets with teardrop handles are another popular choice.

When choosing your cut, boneless pork chops should always be the second choice. Get the chops with the bone because bone-in pork chops are less likely to dry out. The bone lessens the surface area of exposed muscle, keeping more moisture in your chop while it cooks. And, for super delicious pork chops, you should use a little vegetable oil to stand up to the heat of the pan. Olive oil can work, too, but its lower smoke point means you won't be able to get a high-heat sear going, which could deprive you of both tenderness and unctuous caramelization. Once you've got your meat and oil and the pan is ready to go, it's time to put your attention to cooking your cast-iron pork chops.