Here's How Long To Broil Pork Chops For Juicy, Tender Results

If you'd like to prepare a convenient meal of pork chops, you might enjoy cooking them in a simple way that's quick, easy, and leaves the meat ultra tender. If you're used to baking, grilling, or pan-frying pork chops, you will find that broiling them is also very effective. The reason why restaurant pork chops are better than homemade can often be boiled down to using the optimal time and temperature, so it's important to master this domain.

Broiling on high takes place at about 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so cooking pork chops using the broiler as a primary method will shorten the cooking time significantly compared to baking. In general, with the top rack about 9 inches from the heat element, broiling a 3/4-inch pork chop on the 500-degree high setting will take about 4 to 6 minutes on each side; 1-inch chops will take 7 to 8 minutes per side; and each side of 1-½ inch cuts takes about 9 to 10 minutes. One of the best tips for cooking the juiciest pork chops is to use bone-in pork chops. The bone will help the pork maintain juiciness while adding flavor, but it takes a couple of minutes longer, so you will need to adjust the cooking time when preparing pork chops with the bone.