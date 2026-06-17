What Type Of Oil Does McDonald's Use For Its Fried Apple Pies?
One might enjoy an infinite number of golden fried foods and never wonder just how they got that way. But there are actually more than a few different types of oil that can get those goodies crisp and delicious. A major, multinational chain like McDonald's would be expected to narrow the options even further, however, to ensure as broad an appeal as possible while also maintaining consistency across continents and avoiding as many potential allergens as it can. And it turns out that McDonald's most likely uses the very same vegetable oil variety for its top-selling fries as it does for its fried apple pies.
Chowhound reached a McDonald's employee who confirmed what your palate may have already expected: that the deep-frying stage of the apple pie's preparation crackles the dessert in vegetable oil. This assertion also mirrors a FAQ published on the chain's U.K. site. Stateside, the pie's listed ingredients break it down more precisely, naming canola, corn, and soybean oils among the slick compounds one will encounter when taking a bite. These also happen to be many of the oils that typically combine to make up a lot of vegetable oils.
McDonald's fried apple pie through the decades
If McDonald's fried apple pies sound familiar as something other than a mere golden arches' menu item, it might be because of a bit of corporate lore. The fried apple pie did not actually get its start in some test kitchen, according to the company. It was, instead, the contribution of a single McDonald's operator in Tennessee in the 1960s. In spite of its iconic status, it was actually only available in most of the United States until 1992, when it was swapped with a baked version in the majority of the country. McDonald's original fried apple pie remained available in Hawaii and in international locales like Mexico, Greece, and Hong Kong after largely disappearing from the U.S.
In 2026, McDonald's announced plans to bring back the fried apple pie for that old fast food classic, "a limited time." But there is always confectionery hope on the horizon for anyone willing to get their hands — and their pans — a little dirty. You can make McDonald's existing apple pies taste more like the original by popping them in the air fryer. That ought to hold you over until the next revival.