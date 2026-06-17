What Type Of Oil Does McDonald's Use For Its Fried Apple Pies?

One might enjoy an infinite number of golden fried foods and never wonder just how they got that way. But there are actually more than a few different types of oil that can get those goodies crisp and delicious. A major, multinational chain like McDonald's would be expected to narrow the options even further, however, to ensure as broad an appeal as possible while also maintaining consistency across continents and avoiding as many potential allergens as it can. And it turns out that McDonald's most likely uses the very same vegetable oil variety for its top-selling fries as it does for its fried apple pies.

Chowhound reached a McDonald's employee who confirmed what your palate may have already expected: that the deep-frying stage of the apple pie's preparation crackles the dessert in vegetable oil. This assertion also mirrors a FAQ published on the chain's U.K. site. Stateside, the pie's listed ingredients break it down more precisely, naming canola, corn, and soybean oils among the slick compounds one will encounter when taking a bite. These also happen to be many of the oils that typically combine to make up a lot of vegetable oils.