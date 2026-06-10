McDonald's Best-Selling Item Is A Classic For A Reason

Have you ever visited The Golden Arches? If you're American, the answer is probably yes. It's easy to see why. The iconic fast food chain has locations all across the nation (and the world), and lots of delicious, crispy menu items to boot (even the Sprite is crispy at McDonald's). Everyone has a favorite, from the tasty little Chicken McNuggets to the religiously rooted Filet-O-Fish and even the sauced and oft-reclusive cult classic McRib. There is no food at this global chain that doesn't inspire love in one corner of the world or another. With this in mind, one must wonder — what is the most popular menu item at McDonald's?

One might assume, based on McDonald's' beefy reputation, that a burger tops the list of most popular menu items. But you'd be wrong — it's the fries. The crispy, golden, salty fries have consistently ranked as the most popular menu item, though their status as top dog at McDonald's probably has something to do with them being the default side for most meals sold at the chain. Simply put: no matter what you order, you probably get fries. Of course, the crispy texture and delicious, savory taste also help.