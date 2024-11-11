Make McDonald's Apple Pies Taste Like The Original Version With One Extra Step

If you're a longtime fan of the world's largest fast food chain, you may recall the year when McDonald's shattered hearts by replacing the deep-fried decadence of their apple pies with a seemingly healthier baked version. While some customers live near locations that still deep-fry the apple pies and can enjoy the same pre-1992 goodness, not everyone is so lucky. But there's still hope! A simple technique can transform the pale, baked apple pie into the comforting classic with the same flaky, glistening, golden crust.

It's a surprisingly straightforward process that requires you to order McDonald's baked apple pie and bring it home, where you'll heat your fryer to 300 degrees Fahrenheit before dunking it briefly in the hot oil. It's important not to heat the oil to typical higher frying temperatures, as the cinnamon-sugar coating will quickly burn. Likewise, you should avoid cold oil, like you'd use to make the best french fries, as that would make the apple pie soggy. A moderate temperature allows the pie's exterior to gradually crisp up into the nostalgic golden shell you remember. This is also a time when you should use a neutral oil to avoid imbuing the pie with any new flavors — unless you can use the flavored oil McDonald's uses.

Once the apple pie achieves its quintessential golden, deep-fried crust, let it cool slightly before enjoying it in all its nostalgic glory. It might seem counterintuitive to fry an already-cooked pie, but it's the same method you use to make legitimately crispy french fries at home.