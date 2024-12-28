Craving The Original McDonald's Fried Apple Pie? Here's Where To Find It

McDonald's absolutely struck gold when announcing the now irreplaceable apple pie in 1968. Over the past five decades, there have been over 40 pie flavors that have graced the chain's menus around the world. However, no one can deny that the apple pie is the obvious choice for a fan favorite.

Despite the outpouring of love from apple pie fans across the globe, many expressed distaste at the pie's 2018 makeover to make it healthier, which included reducing its sugar, swapping to real butter, and adding more cinnamon. The new baked apple pie also sports a lattice crust and sliced apples. While some frequent McDonald's diners actually liked the new recipe, older fans may wonder if there's any way to enjoy the original recipe one more time.

The answer is yes! Certain McDonald's locations are still selling pies using the old recipe and frying it like the chain used to. The catch, however, is that they are almost all outside of the United States. McDonald's in Mexico, Greece, and Hong Kong (and many more) still sell fried apple pies at select restaurants; the only McDonald's location in America that still sells the original pies can be found in Hawaii.