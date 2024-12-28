Craving The Original McDonald's Fried Apple Pie? Here's Where To Find It
McDonald's absolutely struck gold when announcing the now irreplaceable apple pie in 1968. Over the past five decades, there have been over 40 pie flavors that have graced the chain's menus around the world. However, no one can deny that the apple pie is the obvious choice for a fan favorite.
Despite the outpouring of love from apple pie fans across the globe, many expressed distaste at the pie's 2018 makeover to make it healthier, which included reducing its sugar, swapping to real butter, and adding more cinnamon. The new baked apple pie also sports a lattice crust and sliced apples. While some frequent McDonald's diners actually liked the new recipe, older fans may wonder if there's any way to enjoy the original recipe one more time.
The answer is yes! Certain McDonald's locations are still selling pies using the old recipe and frying it like the chain used to. The catch, however, is that they are almost all outside of the United States. McDonald's in Mexico, Greece, and Hong Kong (and many more) still sell fried apple pies at select restaurants; the only McDonald's location in America that still sells the original pies can be found in Hawaii.
The key to a scrumptious apple pie
For those who are in dire need of the fast food chain's original fried dessert and don't want to traverse the globe to get one, Chowhound writer Shriya Swaminathan has your back. In November 2024, she uncovered that the trick to recreating McDonald's apple pie at home is all in its crunchy, deep-fried crust. And while even Swaminathan admits that it isn't the healthiest way to enjoy an apple-filled dessert, there's no harm in indulging in a blast from the past every once in a while.
When trying to recreate McDonald's original pie recipe, there are also a multitude of ways to get creative with it. Correctly using butter in the crust can turn a good pie into a great one. Or, for an even more daring move, try adding bacon or cheddar cheese to your apple pie for an extra flavor pop that McDonald's hadn't considered. While the loss of the fried delicacy has been difficult for many Americans, this could also be an invitation to play around with even newer (and more unique) recipes to enhance it even further.