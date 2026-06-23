The 12 Best Bakery Finds Spotted At Walmart In 2026

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From custom cakes to donuts to slices of iced lemon loaf cake, there are a ton of great finds in the bakery section at Walmart. We've done the work of diving into the best of the best before, ranking Walmart's bakery items to find the grocery giant's top treats (the Marketside Cinnamon Rolls came out on top for us). Now, we're looking to the items that customers can't seem to get enough of from the grocery giant's bakery in 2026 — and every single one of them looks like a winner.

Next time you get the chance to check out the selection in your local Walmart's bakery section, we encourage you to give a few of these fan favorites a try. Whether you're interested in cakes, pies, donuts, and more, you've got a ton of options. So, be sure to keep this list handy next time you're browsing Walmart's bakery section for a quick and cost-effective sweet treat.