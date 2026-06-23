The 12 Best Bakery Finds Spotted At Walmart In 2026
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From custom cakes to donuts to slices of iced lemon loaf cake, there are a ton of great finds in the bakery section at Walmart. We've done the work of diving into the best of the best before, ranking Walmart's bakery items to find the grocery giant's top treats (the Marketside Cinnamon Rolls came out on top for us). Now, we're looking to the items that customers can't seem to get enough of from the grocery giant's bakery in 2026 — and every single one of them looks like a winner.
Next time you get the chance to check out the selection in your local Walmart's bakery section, we encourage you to give a few of these fan favorites a try. Whether you're interested in cakes, pies, donuts, and more, you've got a ton of options. So, be sure to keep this list handy next time you're browsing Walmart's bakery section for a quick and cost-effective sweet treat.
Marketside Cream Cheese Danish
Walmart's Marketside Cream Cheese Danish is beloved on Reddit, by YouTube reviewers, and by customers on the retailer's website alike. One TikToker even said that it reminded them of McDonald's cheese danishes from the '80s. The $4.86 pastry is flaky, the cream cheese is sweet, and each bite is soft, chewy, layered perfection. Some shoppers also recommend heating them up a bit to really bring out the cream cheese flavor.
Marketside Iced Lemon Cake
We've covered how Walmart has quietly perfected its delicious Iced Lemon Sliced Loaf Cake – and more people are taking notice. Customers say it's comparable to the lemon loaf you'd get at Starbucks, with the perfect amount of icing to balance the cake's tart, strong lemon flavor. Pro tip: If it's not in the bakery section, you'll often find it near the checkout area. And if you'd rather not spend $4.98 on eight slices, you can also get Marketside Individually Wrapped Iced Lemon Cake slices for $1.78.
Freshness Guaranteed Pumpkin Cake Roll
We know, we know — we're cheating a little bit here, because the Freshness Guaranteed Pumpkin Cake Roll has yet to officially become available as of June 2026, but trust us. Once you get a taste of this $5.84 annually returning seasonal dessert, you'll likely agree with those on social media who say it's one of the best treats they've ever had. The super-sweet buttercream center plays perfectly with the pumpkin cake's slight spice, letting autumn do a little dance on your taste buds.
Freshness Guaranteed Regular Donuts with Chocolate Icing
Walmart's Regular Donuts with Chocolate Icing are perfectly light and fluffy while still delivering a rich chocolate taste. One thing to note, however: Redditors report that they go stale pretty quickly. So, it's worth asking a bakery employee whether they're fresh. If they are, snag them — by the two-pack ($1.97), half-dozen ($4.24), or dozen ($5.97) — and try to eat them as soon as possible.
Freshness Guaranteed Mini Pecan Pie
Is it the absolute best pecan pie on the planet? No. Is the Freshness Guaranteed 4" Mini Pecan Pie flipping fantastic for about $1 a piece? Definitely. Walmart's petite pecan pies are perfectly designed to be eaten in one sitting and will absolutely satisfy your sweet tooth. Some fans online recommend tossing them in the air fryer for a few minutes to make them taste even better.
Patti's Good Life by Patti LaBelle Banana Pudding
Available in single-serving 5-ounce cups for $2.98 or a larger 36-ounce tub for $10.88 (which could also be considered a serving, let's be real), Patti's Good Life by Patti LaBelle Banana Pudding tastes uber-homemade and has been picking up steam on social media. The vanilla wafers on top meld perfectly with the banana pudding before you hit the cookie crumb layer at the bottom. One note: It doesn't contain actual sliced bananas, so feel free to pile some on yourself.
Marketside Dubai-Style Chocolate Dessert Cup
Tons of foods have gotten the Dubai chocolate treatment — and we aren't complaining. Walmart's $3.44 Marketside Dubai-style Chocolate Dessert Cup is making serious waves online, and for good reason. If you're a fan of all things pistachio, you'll love digging into the thick layers of pistachio cream and pistachio kataifi (a super-crispy, shredded pastry popular in Middle Eastern and Greek desserts), topped with marbled chocolate curls, all sitting on top of rich chocolate cake.
Marketside Orange Vanilla Cream Loaf Cake
In the mood for a seriously summery treat? For around $5, you can channel the taste of a creamsicle with the Marketside Orange Vanilla Cream Loaf Cake. Customers online highlight its moistness and citrusy flavor. This isn't the only creamsicle-esque bakery find that Walmart shoppers are excited about this summer — you can also find muffins, cupcakes, and cookies.
Marketside Carrot Cake Swirl Cheesecake
You might already be familiar with Walmart's cream cheese-iced carrot cake, but the chain's bakery has outdone itself with its Marketside Carrot Cake Swirl Cheesecake. It's a budget-friendly pick at around $4 for an 8-ounce slice and just under $6 for a full 16-ounce cake. Redditors and customers elsewhere online highlight its thick swirls of carrot cake blended with creamy cheesecake, crowned with nuts and a drizzle of icing — pretty sure it doesn't get much better than that.
Marketside Cinnamon Coffee Cake Squares
The fact that Marketside's classic Cinnamon Coffee Cake is fantastic isn't anything new — we actually ranked it No. 2 in our store-bought coffee cake ranking. So, the $3.78 Marketside Cinnamon Coffee Cake Squares had big shoes to fill. Luckily, this newer cake is incredibly moist, and unlike some coffee cakes, you won't be left wishing for a better crumb-to-cake ratio.
Marketside Baked Cinnamon Rolls
While Marketside's traditional cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing may have won our Walmart bakery section taste test, the retailer sells other versions, including the $6.47 Marketside Baked Cinnamon Rolls,which many people on social media agree are downright decadent. Customers shout out its dual layers of icing and intense cinnamon flavor. Walmart also offers pleasantly chewy $2.98 single-serving Marketside Baked Cinnamon Roll Clusters with Cream Cheese Icing, a mass of frosted cinnamon-coated dough bites that are fun to pull apart and enjoy.
Marketside Chantilly and Berries Bar Cake
Besides offering single slices, Walmart's bakery also sells a whole Marketside Chantilly and Berries Bar Cake for around $15. While it's a bit pricier than some other Walmart cakes, you'll get thick, decadent icing, moist vanilla cake, and two layers of both Chantilly cream-style filling and a mixed berry filling made with strawberries, cranberries, and blueberries.