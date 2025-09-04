Walmart Quietly Perfected This Delicious Bakery Item You Might Be Overlooking

Walmart's bakery is best known for its seemingly endless options for customizing birthday cakes and cupcakes. However, there's another type of cake sold in the superstore that has garnered new attention from shoppers. Marketside Iced Lemon Loaf Cake is one of Walmart's bestselling bakery items, perhaps in part because it has been described on social media as a delicious and affordable version of Starbucks' popular Iced Lemon Loaf.

In general, lemon loaf cake is moist, citrusy, and sweet, often eaten at breakfast with coffee or tea or as a light dessert after dinner. The lemon cake sold by Marketside, Walmart's exclusive bakery brand, comes in a package of eight slices, each topped with a tangy lemon icing. It's worth noting that while Starbucks' lemon loaf is a thick pound cake with a dense, tightly packed crumb, Marketside's lemon cake is thinner, airier, and more bread-like in its texture.

One of the biggest comparisons made between the two lemon loaves is that one package of Marketside's cake costs $4.98 while just one slice of Starbucks' costs $4.25 (prices may vary based on location). Walmart is the clear winner when it comes to value, considering you can get a whole package for just a few cents more.