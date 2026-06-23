Give Coleslaw Better Flavor And Texture By Adding This Sweet Ingredient

There are plenty of occasions for which coleslaw needs no improvement. The inimitable freshness of even the simplest homemade coleslaw always wins points for its little bit of extra effort. But once you find yourself bringing the exact same kind to cookout after cookout, you may want to slice yourself out of that rut. And apples are the just slightly unexpected ingredient that will give your coleslaw a perky sweetness and the textural dimension that really catches notice.

Apples are a particularly brilliant coleslaw addition because you can make them subtle for a kind of secret ingredient preparation or totally obvious as a divergence from the norm. They blend in almost imperceptibly when sliced thin or even shredded with a box grater. Or, they can stand out should you wish to cut them into larger strips. Unlike something super salty or spicy, apple flavors are almost always adaptable enough that you won't need to dramatically re-adjust your other favorite ingredients to calibrate for their taste, either. But there are also enough apple varieties, including some you may have not even known existed, to consider for the exact enhanced coleslaw sweetness that you aim to achieve.