What Are The Sweetest Apples You Can Buy?

Apples are the most popular fruit in the United States, according to the USDA, and yet they still manage to be controversial. When it comes to apples, there's a spectrum of sweet to tart, and everyone's going to have their own opinions about which is best. For sour apple lovers, the answer is very straightforward. Granny Smith is the quintessential tart apple, unless you want to count the brutally sour crab apple, which you can technically eat, but probably shouldn't. For those who love a balance of sweet and tart, the recently engineered Cosmic Crisp is the clear way to go. But what about sweet apple lovers? When it comes to the sweet end of the apple spectrum, there is a considerable variety of choices.

There's not a firm consensus on what the sweetest apple is, as there can be variations from fruit to fruit. However, Kiku apples are widely considered to be the most notably and consistently sweet variety. This kind of apple was first grown in 1990, and to this day, they are only grown in a small handful of orchards. For that reason, Kiku apples have long been rare, but they are gradually becoming more common, and can now be found at many nationwide grocery chains, including Kroger and Sam's Club. If you still can't find them, don't worry, because the Kiku is related to a much more common apple variety that some say is just as sweet.