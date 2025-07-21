The Biggest Mistake Everyone Makes With Coleslaw Is The Easiest To Fix

For something that is so often found in teensy-weensy paper cups alongside tuna melts at diners, paired with hot dogs at roadside stands, and jammed into baskets at barbecue spots, coleslaw can be quite the artful little side. Celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay have their own proprietary coleslaw recipes, there is a whole litany of ways to dress up the classic cabbage dish, and you might even be surprised by how many relatives have stealth preparations worth passing down through generations. That's why it might not come as a surprise that the biggest mistake you can make with coleslaw is to not actually make it at all.

Yes, we're talking about taking a coleslaw shortcut with the bagged stuff. Although store bought is, in a lot of cases, famously fine, it just doesn't cut it in this case. The leafy greens and carrots in those plastic packs are often already losing their color while they're still on the grocery store shelf, and, as such, they never quite have the crisp snap that they would if you'd just shredded them yourself. And DIYing it couldn't be easier.