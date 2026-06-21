9 One-Ingredient Upgrades For Grilled Cheese With More Flavor And Texture
Grilled cheese has always been at the top of the hierarchy when it comes to classic comfort food. And while you don't have to fix what isn't broken — the gooey melted cheese is already exciting — that doesn't mean you can't get away with a simple one-ingredient upgrade. This will especially entice you if you never back down when it comes to better flavor and texture, resulting in a more complex bite. That's why we've put together a list of nine ingredients that can take your grilled cheese to the next level.
We've got everything from bacon grease for the ultimate umami twist to coleslaw for a satisfying crunch. Most of these additions aren't hard to procure, either, and you might even already have some at home. No matter what extra ingredient you're in the mood for, you may end up wanting to tweak this week's meal plan to see where you can squeeze in a grilled cheese. And if you end up loving it, you can thank us later — although you might not want to go back to regular grilled cheese sandwiches again.
Bacon grease
Throwing out your bacon grease is a huge mistake. You can use it the same way you use butter in grilled cheese by simply coating each slice of bread with the ingredient. Don't get us wrong, we love butter, but with bacon grease, you'll have a saltier sandwich with a deeper flavor and a more satisfying crisp. And who can say no to that?
Mayonnaise
Before you raise your brows, mayonnaise haters, you might want to give the condiment another chance. You can mix it with equal parts butter before spreading it on bread, so it goes undetected, and instead turns into a new flavor of its own. Since it has a higher smoke point than butter, you might just end up with the crispiest grilled cheese you've ever had, along with an even richer flavor.
Tomato
Cheese and tomato isn't a unique combination, even for grilled cheese that's often paired with tomato soup. But try combining the best of both worlds in just one sandwich with a couple tomato slices seasoned with a dash of salt. This addition will give each bite a juicy texture and a familiar burst of refreshing flavor.
Ube
An ube-and-cheese combo isn't hard to come by in the Philippines. You'll find this duo in ice cream flavors and even in pandesal (Filipino rolls) at bakeries. Drawing inspiration from that, you can definitely add the purple-colored yam to your grilled cheese in the form of ube jam to introduce sweet and nutty notes and creaminess to the sandwich. It's a more indulgent upgrade, and makes for a sweet, addictive meal.
Kimchi
Kimchi is pretty versatile. Look at any dinner spread in Korean households, and you might spot the fermented cabbage no matter the meal. So why not put some in a grilled cheese? To keep its juices from softening the bread, you can pat your kimchi dry before adding it. With a gentle crunch and tangy notes, along with a bit of heat, it puts a whole new spin on the standard grilled cheese sandwich.
Caramelized onions
Onions fully transform when they're caramelized, producing a sweet and smoky flavor. They also become softer, almost velvety, which lends a layer of complexity to the crispy, gooey texture of a classic grilled cheese. You can caramelize onions way faster with an easy steaming technique by simply adding water to the pan; that way, you don't have to wait as long to add them to your sandwich.
Raw red onion
You might think that adding raw onions to your sandwich will make it taste unappetizingly sharp, but if you're using the red variety, you can make this addition work wonders. Red onions are milder, so the flavor won't be as overwhelming. You could even use quick-pickled ones for some extra tang. This ingredient also adds a satisfying crunch to the grilled cheese, which makes the mouthful even more pleasant.
Avocado
Avocado has seen its well-deserved surge in popularity in recent years. And while it's good on its own on toast, it might as well share the limelight with cheese. It introduces a creamy consistency and earthy element to the classic sandwich. Hass avocados are the tastiest you can find, so consider adding a few slices to your grilled cheese, while also sprinkling in some of your favorite seasonings.
Coleslaw
Grilled cheese can be one of the best sandwiches to top with coleslaw. It adds a medley of crunchy textures along with a refreshing and bright flavor. But you'll probably want it a little drier compared to the usual slaw to maintain the integrity of the crispy bread, so go easy on the dressing if you're making it special for the sandwich.