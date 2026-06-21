9 One-Ingredient Upgrades For Grilled Cheese With More Flavor And Texture

Grilled cheese has always been at the top of the hierarchy when it comes to classic comfort food. And while you don't have to fix what isn't broken — the gooey melted cheese is already exciting — that doesn't mean you can't get away with a simple one-ingredient upgrade. This will especially entice you if you never back down when it comes to better flavor and texture, resulting in a more complex bite. That's why we've put together a list of nine ingredients that can take your grilled cheese to the next level.

We've got everything from bacon grease for the ultimate umami twist to coleslaw for a satisfying crunch. Most of these additions aren't hard to procure, either, and you might even already have some at home. No matter what extra ingredient you're in the mood for, you may end up wanting to tweak this week's meal plan to see where you can squeeze in a grilled cheese. And if you end up loving it, you can thank us later — although you might not want to go back to regular grilled cheese sandwiches again.