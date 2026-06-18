6 Foods You Should Avoid Reheating In The Microwave

For many of us, the microwave is one of the most convenient kitchen tools ever invented. This magical box has the ability to thaw and heat our frozen dinners or pop our Orville Redenbacher in five minutes or less, and it can even melt peanut butter in a mere 30 seconds. But microwave ovens aren't perfect. You may already have discovered that they can fail you entirely when it comes to reheating leftovers, ruining the texture or flavor, leaving some spots cold and others scorching, or even causing some foods to explode. Suddenly, a machine designed to make life easier and more pleasant is doing the exact opposite.

To understand why microwaves can sometimes do their job so incorrectly, it helps to know a little about how they work. Essentially, when you push Start, a powerful vacuum tube called a magnetron sends electromagnetic (EM) waves through your appliance. They pulse around, bouncing off its walls and zipping right through your food. When they do this, the food's molecules vibrate, generating heat (and lots of it) – just not evenly. The way these EM waves oscillate, particularly when they pulse on top of one another, leads to some areas with lower electric field intensity, i.e., cold spots.

To get a decisive list of foods that don't take well at all to these dancing EM waves, we talked exclusively to four food science and culinary experts. We learned exactly what the microwave will turn soggy, rubbery, and tough. They also told us how to identify the kinds of foods guaranteed to go "boom," or which can potentially even make you sick. In some cases, they said, a different reheating method is better. Other times, with a few important extra steps, the microwave suffices.