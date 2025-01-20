The Ideal Way To Reheat Dinner Rolls So They're As Good As New
The night of your big dinner party comes and goes, and you are left with a bunch of leftovers. You know how to handle the excess macaroni and cheese, green beans, and chicken, but what do you do with the basket of dinner rolls? Everyone knows that fresh bread does not taste the same the next day. It can quickly grow stale and lose its soft, buttery goodness. But do not throw out the bread, especially if it has only been a day or two. Whether you made dinner rolls from scratch, picked up a delicious batch from Texas Roadhouse, or bought a pack of frozen buns from the grocery store, there is a foolproof way to reheat them so that it tastes as good as new the next day.
The best way to reheat dinner rolls is to pop them in the oven. To add additional flavor and bring moisture back into the rolls, brush the tops of the rolls with butter while heating them. After just a few minutes, the rolls should taste as fresh as ever. To make reheating it all easier, you can warm the rolls in the oven along with the other food you want to toast up. Just be sure to not leave the rolls in the oven for too long as they are already cooked. With this, there's no reason to be intimidated by leftover bread.
How to reheat leftover dinner rolls
Reheating leftover dinner rolls is super simple. First, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, place the rolls on a baking dish and brush them with melted butter. From here, you can add some upgrades to the bread. Why not sprinkle some sea salt on the rolls for an added crunch? Or you can add sesame seeds for a delightful nutty taste. If you are craving something sweet, you can drizzle honey on top. You can also test out different bread washes, such as a beaten egg or milk. Milk or cream generally results in soft, browned bread tops while egg gives them a shiny, firm finish. Alternatively, you can try one of several vegan egg washes, too. When your dinner rolls are set, pop them in the oven for seven to 10 minutes and enjoy while warm. For softer results, heat the rolls in a dish that allows them to touch, as it will keep the sides of the rolls from crisping in the oven.
Another way to reheat dinner rolls is to turn them into an entirely new recipe. The morning after making fresh bread, consider using the leftover rolls to make French toast. This hack works especially well for Hawaiian bread rolls as they are already sweet and have a thick texture that keeps them from getting soggy when doused in the egg and cream mixture. You can either make cubes of French toast with the leftover rolls or rip the bread into smaller chunks to make a French toast casserole.