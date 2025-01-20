The Ideal Way To Reheat Dinner Rolls So They're As Good As New

The night of your big dinner party comes and goes, and you are left with a bunch of leftovers. You know how to handle the excess macaroni and cheese, green beans, and chicken, but what do you do with the basket of dinner rolls? Everyone knows that fresh bread does not taste the same the next day. It can quickly grow stale and lose its soft, buttery goodness. But do not throw out the bread, especially if it has only been a day or two. Whether you made dinner rolls from scratch, picked up a delicious batch from Texas Roadhouse, or bought a pack of frozen buns from the grocery store, there is a foolproof way to reheat them so that it tastes as good as new the next day.

The best way to reheat dinner rolls is to pop them in the oven. To add additional flavor and bring moisture back into the rolls, brush the tops of the rolls with butter while heating them. After just a few minutes, the rolls should taste as fresh as ever. To make reheating it all easier, you can warm the rolls in the oven along with the other food you want to toast up. Just be sure to not leave the rolls in the oven for too long as they are already cooked. With this, there's no reason to be intimidated by leftover bread.