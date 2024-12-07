Leftover Hot Dogs Belong In Your Breakfast Sandwich
Making the perfect breakfast sandwich should be considered a heroic accomplishment. It's early, you've barely had coffee, and it's possible you have a pounding headache from the previous night. Suddenly, you're expected to fry up some ham or thick-cut bacon and a perfect egg. You might add sweetness to your breakfast sandwich by swapping out the bread for Hawaiian rolls, or mix up a three-ingredient spicy mayo for an upgrade. But when all of that seems like a herculean task, don't underestimate the power of leftovers. A layer of already-chopped onions or the last of the kimchi can do wonders. A piece of last night's steak sliced thin and diced over eggs evokes a classic diner breakfast. When you can't shake that late-night revelry, or time is of the essence, it's a sign to incorporate leftover hot dogs.
The concept of hot dogs on a breakfast sandwich doesn't come completely out of left field. Hot dogs are a type of sausage, after all. Like bacon, they're also seasoned and processed. And from a flavor standpoint, they're not all that different from Canadian bacon. There are fancy versions of this sandwich out there featuring unbroken egg yolks and gourmet franks piled high with toppings. But here we're going for convenience and salty, eggy goodness. Save the "Top Chef" flourishes for another day.
Leftover hot dogs work best in a breakfast sandwich
It's not often that one has leftover hot dogs sitting in the fridge (except maybe after, say, the Fourth of July or a big tailgate party). Their rarity is part of what makes them so special: Grilled or boiled, these slightly wrinkled vessels of salt and fat need no treatment beyond reheating (or not — it's your kitchen). You can, of course, cook up fresh franks which will also work just fine.
Beyond that, the concept is similar to any breakfast sandwich: fried or scrambled eggs, melted cheese, toasted bread, and your favorite toppings. It helps to slice the hot dogs in half, so they sit well on the sandwich. You can cut the halves into chunks, so you don't pull the whole thing out in one bite, or you could use hot dog buns to house a whole dog. Scrambled eggs can sit along the bun like a condiment, while a single fried egg with a runny yolk can be perched on top.
Just remember this isn't a sandwich made out of desperation. You want this in your mouth because it tastes good — so good, you might grill up a few extra franks every time. Dress it up with spicy mayo; scramble in diced bell pepper and onions; sprinkle on a favorite Venezuelan hot dog topping with potato sticks; or consider a smear of cream cheese for a Seattle-style breakfast dog. However you stack it, this ends the debate as to whether a hot dog is a sandwich or not.