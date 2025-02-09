How To Store And Reheat Leftover Rice
Rice is remarkably versatile and can be used in main dishes, side dishes, and even drinks like horchata. However, once it is cooked, you have to be careful with how you handle it because leftover rice can cause food poisoning thanks to Bacillus cereus spores. This bacterium present in uncooked rice isn't killed off by cooking; if rice is left at room temperature for too long, it can multiply and release harmful toxins that even reheating won't get rid of. Fortunately, leftover rice can be perfectly safe if you store it properly, and it's actually ideal for making the best fried rice because it will be dry enough to crisp up.
First off, you should cool down the rice as quickly as possible. Spreading it on a sheet tray can help speed this up. You never want to leave it out for more than two hours. Now, if you plan on eating the rice within three to five days, you can store it safely in the fridge in an airtight container. However, if you plan on keeping it longer, you should consider freezing it for up to six months. That said, freezing cooked rice isn't ideal because it can change the texture of the rice, leaving it mushy when thawed. It's not great for many dishes, but it can work if you use it in soups.
Although storing leftover rice is relatively straightforward, reheating it can be a bigger challenge because of how dry it can get. Fortunately, there's an easy way to overcome this; all you have to do is add water.
A sprinkle of water is the secret to reheating rice
When reheating rice, you need to introduce a little extra moisture to prevent the grains from drying out more than they already have. In the microwave, this means sprinkling a teaspoon of water over the rice and covering it with a plate or paper towel to trap steam. Alternatively, you can use an ice cube which is the key to perfectly reheated rice and get a similar result. Make sure to fluff the rice every 30 seconds to prevent sticking and continue until it's heated through. Frozen rice can be reheated the same way, but remember, its texture may have changed.
On the stove, you can reheat rice by adding one or two tablespoons of water per cup of rice you're heating. Cover the pot and let the rice steam over medium heat, stirring often to prevent sticking until everything is heated. The key is to allow the rice to heat and reabsorb the water so that it maintains its fluffy, fresh texture. You don't want to keep it on the stove too long, or it can start overcooking. Without stirring, it's also possible that the rice on the bottom can start to crisp or burn.
Leftover rice won't take long to warm up — about one to two minutes in the microwave and five minutes on the stove depending on how much you're reheating. However, if you're using leftover rice in something like a soup or stir-fry, you can add it directly, refrigerated or frozen; there is no need to reheat it beforehand.