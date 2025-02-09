How To Store And Reheat Leftover Rice

Rice is remarkably versatile and can be used in main dishes, side dishes, and even drinks like horchata. However, once it is cooked, you have to be careful with how you handle it because leftover rice can cause food poisoning thanks to Bacillus cereus spores. This bacterium present in uncooked rice isn't killed off by cooking; if rice is left at room temperature for too long, it can multiply and release harmful toxins that even reheating won't get rid of. Fortunately, leftover rice can be perfectly safe if you store it properly, and it's actually ideal for making the best fried rice because it will be dry enough to crisp up.

First off, you should cool down the rice as quickly as possible. Spreading it on a sheet tray can help speed this up. You never want to leave it out for more than two hours. Now, if you plan on eating the rice within three to five days, you can store it safely in the fridge in an airtight container. However, if you plan on keeping it longer, you should consider freezing it for up to six months. That said, freezing cooked rice isn't ideal because it can change the texture of the rice, leaving it mushy when thawed. It's not great for many dishes, but it can work if you use it in soups.

Although storing leftover rice is relatively straightforward, reheating it can be a bigger challenge because of how dry it can get. Fortunately, there's an easy way to overcome this; all you have to do is add water.