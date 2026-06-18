How Does McDonald's Really Make Its Eggs? The Answer Isn't So Simple

McDonald's uses real, cage-free eggs in all of its egg-based breakfast options, but the way each one is prepared isn't as straightforward. Depending on the menu item, McDonald's actually cooks its eggs in four different ways. These egg variations are: the round egg, scrambled eggs, folded eggs, and Sausage Burrito eggs. And while some of these methods are fresher than others, none of them are necessarily anything to raise an eyebrow at (not really, anyway).

The round egg is the variation used in the classic Egg McMuffin, which is arguably McDonald's best breakfast sandwich, and is prepared by a McDonald's employee cracking eggs into molded egg rings on a grill. The scrambled eggs are also prepared onsite, but use liquid eggs and butter rather than a freshly cracked egg. Butter is poured onto the grill, followed by the liquid eggs. Then, an employee scrambles them up, before dividing them into equal sizes, and placing them in a tray.

From here, the options get slightly less fresh. The folded egg is cooked and flash-frozen by McDonald's suppliers before being delivered in bulk to stores, where each one is then heated up on the grill. The same goes for the Sausage Burrito eggs, with the only difference being that other ingredients are added in (sausage, tomato, chiles). Both of these options use liquid eggs, like the scrambled eggs.