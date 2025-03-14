How To Get Fresh Eggs On Your McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Every Time

All of McDonald's eggs are real, so if you ask for one, they'll probably tell you that. Instead, ask for a "round egg." That's what McDonald's calls its fresh-cracked version. There's even a register code for the round egg substitution, meaning it should show up on the receipt.

It's worth noting this trick doesn't work with every egg-forward meal at McDonald's, specifically scrambled eggs and the sausage burrito. That's because these orders feature egg preparations that can't be substituted. Scrambled eggs are made using liquid eggs cooked fresh on the grill. The ingredients for the sausage burrito (liquid egg, sausage, tomato, chiles, and onion) are cooked together offsite, then reheated. But if you're ordering a breakfast biscuit or bagel sandwich or a McGriddle, you can sub a round egg.

Whether that comes with an up-charge is up for debate. McDonald's has promised it won't add an egg surcharge to its breakfast items. But online reports vary as to whether you'll get charged extra for requesting round eggs. People ordering in person have reported no extra fee, at least as of 2018, though it appears that ordering through an app, whether it's McDonald's app or a delivery app like Uber Eats, up-charges for the round egg by up to $3. It may also vary by location since many McDonald's locations are independently owned franchises. If that's too pricey, you can always make your own version of McDonald's round egg at home using a Mason jar lid.