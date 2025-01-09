Does McDonald's Use Cage-Free Eggs?

A cage-free farm, which shouldn't be confused with a free-range farm, means that the hens are provided an open environment to roam about. The term usually refers to indoor spaces that can vary greatly in structure and what they offer, though McDonald's specified in its press release that its animals are given different platforms and compartments within the area to allow birds "freedom and choice in expressing their natural behaviors such as perching, dustbathing, jumping, and flying." Even with this, there are still ways to go in protecting animal welfare, as hens on cage-free farms might still be kept in overcrowded conditions. However, it's a considerable stride nonetheless considering it significantly lessens the pain chickens otherwise would have experienced while locked in a cramped cage.

The choice to use cage-free eggs makes a difference in food quality as well, especially for the masses in America, where McDonald's has been titled the country's favorite fast food restaurant. Cage-free eggs have been proven to be healthier overall, with more protein and less saturated fat. They also contain higher levels of important vitamins and minerals, including but not limited to Vitamin A, Vitamin E, and omega 3s. Most importantly, cage-free eggs have a lower chance of being contaminated with bacteria like Salmonella. They are also less prone to insect infestation and have lesser amounts of chemical residue from insect repellents as a result — all adding up to a safer experience for the consumer.