The 9 Best Items To Buy At Costco To Throw On The Grill This Summer

Summer at Costco feels like it should be a season in its own right. Between the family-sized BBQs on sale, charcoal stacks near the entrance, and bulk packs of grill brushes materializing in aisles that used to be full of household cleaning supplies, it's easy to get lost in all the bounty. But nowhere is that abundance clearer than in the freezer and meat aisles, where new products are added seemingly weekly. For those of us who organize our summer weekends around grilling season, this is the best time of year to shop at Costco.

As a food writer and blogger who has been shopping at Costco for more than 20 years, as well as the wife of a BBQ-loving Latino, I have strong opinions about what deserves a spot on my grill. This list is not about hot dogs and burgers, though they have their place in your rotation. What I was looking for are the items that would surprise you: the cuts you wouldn't necessarily think to pick up, and the products that justify the membership. These items will make your guests feel like they're dining in a BBQ joint in the American South, grilling in Argentina, or eating coal-fired seafood by the sea in the Greek islands.

To put this list together, I relied on years of personal grilling experience based on my own Costco hauls. For support, I turned to reviews from Costco fan communities, as well as coverage from food and barbecue websites. Here are my picks for the nine best items to buy at Costco to throw on the grill this summer.