Where To Slice A Tri-Tip Steak For Juicy, Fall-Apart Texture

One taste of tri-tip — the treasured cut that gained fame in the mid-20th century thanks to a Santa Maria, California, butcher who repurposed meat meant for hamburgers (according to local lore) — and it's easy to see why this flavorful yet affordable steak caught on outside of SoCal. Thanks to its intricate marbling (the fat nestled in between the muscle), the cut is incredibly beefy and rich. But to truly bring out its tender texture, there are a couple of rules to follow. Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, which has locations in New York, Boston, and Florida, told Chowhound that tri-tip success starts with how you cook it.

"To get the juiciest texture from a tri-tip steak," he says, "the most important thing is not to overcook it — tri-tip is best enjoyed around medium doneness. Anything past that and it starts to dry out." Once the steak has reached that perfectly pink medium temperature, Abdoo recommends taking it off the heat and letting it rest for around five minutes before slicing so the juices redistribute. "Cutting too soon can cause them to run out," he warns.

To ace carving this cut, Abdoo is adamant about going against the grain. Examine the tri-tip to identify the direction that the muscle fibers run in, then make your cut perpendicular to the lines. The muscle itself is tough and hard to chew through, so shortening those fibers with your knife delivers maximum tenderness. While this would be straightforward enough advice for most steak, tri-tip is a trickier beast.