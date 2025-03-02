Ready-to-eat meals serve an important purpose in life. They are meals that you can rely on after a busy day at work or on days when you really don't feel like cooking. These meals can be found in the freezer or refrigerated section of most grocery stores. As for what the meal contains, it depends on what you are craving. For instance, you can reach for a ready-made comfort meal, such as a microwavable container of ooey, gooey macaroni and cheese or a loaded frozen pizza. Perhaps you want something more balanced, like curry and rice, a lasagna, or a salad kit. These are all solid ready-to-eat options. Among other items, the popular wholesaler Costco offers many ready-to-eat meals that can be a life-changer. One that is customer-approved is the beef kebabs from The Falafel Company.

The refrigerated product comes with two vacuum-sealed pouches of six kebabs that can be heated up in the microwave, skillet, or air fryer. The thin meat sticks are seasoned with onions and Mediterranean spices and make for an easy, delicious meal. One food reviewer recommended cooking them in the air fryer, which takes about three to four minutes, to ensure that they stay juicy and tender. However, another said that the kebab was softer than expected when heated in the microwave. Regardless, the product is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner. And once you figure out your preferred way to cook them, you can easily incorporate them into a variety of different meals.