Why Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of These Flavor-Packed Kebabs
Ready-to-eat meals serve an important purpose in life. They are meals that you can rely on after a busy day at work or on days when you really don't feel like cooking. These meals can be found in the freezer or refrigerated section of most grocery stores. As for what the meal contains, it depends on what you are craving. For instance, you can reach for a ready-made comfort meal, such as a microwavable container of ooey, gooey macaroni and cheese or a loaded frozen pizza. Perhaps you want something more balanced, like curry and rice, a lasagna, or a salad kit. These are all solid ready-to-eat options. Among other items, the popular wholesaler Costco offers many ready-to-eat meals that can be a life-changer. One that is customer-approved is the beef kebabs from The Falafel Company.
The refrigerated product comes with two vacuum-sealed pouches of six kebabs that can be heated up in the microwave, skillet, or air fryer. The thin meat sticks are seasoned with onions and Mediterranean spices and make for an easy, delicious meal. One food reviewer recommended cooking them in the air fryer, which takes about three to four minutes, to ensure that they stay juicy and tender. However, another said that the kebab was softer than expected when heated in the microwave. Regardless, the product is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner. And once you figure out your preferred way to cook them, you can easily incorporate them into a variety of different meals.
What to do with Costco kebabs
Once you have secured the kebabs from your local Costco store, what should you do with them? Well, the seasoned beef kebabs can be enjoyed on their own as a quick snack or to add some easy protein to a meal. However, you can also serve the kebabs with other foods to create a more filling, balanced lunch or dinner. To do so, take inspiration from popular Mediterranean recipes. For instance, you can easily make Mediterranean skewers by loading the unheated meat onto a wooden stick with large chunks of peppers and onions. Next, place the sticks with the ingredients on a skillet with a drizzle of olive oil or on the grill for a few minutes. You can hit the skewers with a marinade made of lemon juice, salt, and fresh herbs, and serve with a delicious garlic yogurt dip.
You can also serve the kebabs on pita with lettuce, onions, tomato chunks, and traditional Mediterranean dips, such as tzatziki and hummus. The kebabs can also be served over rice or potatoes. Additionally, they can be added to a Greek salad with feta cheese, tomatoes, and black olives. Another way to pay homage to the kebab's Mediterranean roots is to serve them on a simple mezze platter. The platter is traditionally made of a variety of small plates, such as falafel, stuffed grape leaves, dips, flatbread, and salads like tabouli. The kebabs will add variety and some protein to the platter.