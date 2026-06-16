7 Grocery Chains With The Highest Quality Produce, According To Reddit

We all know that everyone's biggest complaint about Whole Foods Market is the elevated price tag that accompanies much of the store's goods (including some that are seriously overpriced). However, there are a few products people should always buy there, and produce just so happens to be one of them. It may be expensive, but it is worth paying a bit more for the best of the best, right?

On Reddit, people don't deny that Whole Foods' produce section has the good stuff. They repeatedly mention that it consistently offers higher-quality options than other grocery chains. For example, one commenter said, "In my experience, their produce is consistently better quality than you'll find at the Kroger a couple of blocks east, but also much more expensive." They also note that you rarely find produce that doesn't look or taste as if it has past its peak freshness, something that can't be said for lesser chains. If you've ever spotted some unsightly produce on other stores' shelves, you know exactly what they are talking about.

In a different Reddit thread asking for people's opinions on which stores have the best-quality produce in Chicago, people say Whole Foods is a solid choice. One commenter even noted that "Whole Foods costs less on most produce than Jewel or Mariano's, with usually way better quality." You can stack your Amazon Prime discount on some select fruits and veggies as well. Score!