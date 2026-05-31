Shoppers Turn To A Special Type Of Grocery Store For Better Produce. Here's Why
It's easy to find yourself going through the same grocery store routines, but you may need to shop at multiple grocery stores if you really want to save money on the best ingredients. And if you're looking for better prices and fresher options on produce, stopping at Asian grocery stores might just be the answer.
Because they tend to cater to customers hailing from a variety of pan-Asian and mixed identities, Asian grocery stores in the United States typically have a wide selection of fresh produce available. This often expansive section includes produce imported from Asia (and Latin America, as needed) with items like jalapeños and serrano peppers alongside harder-to-get Asian ingredients like dragon fruit, jackfruit, durian, rambutan, or tamarind pods, which you're unlikely to find in the aisles of Aldi or Walmart.
Price-wise, you may be able to find cheaper prices at Asian markets. According to some Redditors, this is especially the case with smaller grocery stores over larger ones. In another Reddit thread, users who say they have inside insight say the difference in price may be related to wholesale contracts that tend to govern chain stores versus relationships with local suppliers that are primary sources for Asian American grocery stores. The bigger chains pay a bit more for first dibs. This can result in smaller stores getting the cheaper, less consistent, potentially wonkier, and more seasonal fruit and veg — or maybe nothing when a particular fruit or vegetable is low in stock.
Other reasons you might prefer to shop in Asian grocery stores for better produce
There are several items to add to your list when shopping at an Asian food store. Scooping up handfuls of popular herbs at an Asian market is wise since you usually get more for your money than the smaller bundles found at big chains. Plus, they typically come in less packaging, so there's less waste.
Asian markets also carry produce that tends to be less in-demand at other stores. Some of these items include choy sum (Chinese flowering cabbage), kai lan (Chinese broccoli), mangosteen fruit, and a much more comprehensive mushroom section than may be available at other stores. And you can find more than pan-Asian staples, which makes it easy to do all your produce shopping in one place. You may also be able to find familiar produce like like cilantro, sprouts, garlic, mustard greens, bell peppers, bananas, and potatoes.
Convenience is another benefit to keep in mind when doing your shopping. That's why some shoppers opt for larger markets with even more options. That's how Asian American grocery giant H Mart became a nationwide chain. While you're there, look for other specialty items like condiments, noodles, different varieties of rice, premade frozen dumplings, seafood, and more to help bring your meals together. Beyond that, some Asian markets are locally owned, which means you'll also be supporting local businesses in your area.