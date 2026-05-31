Shoppers Turn To A Special Type Of Grocery Store For Better Produce. Here's Why

It's easy to find yourself going through the same grocery store routines, but you may need to shop at multiple grocery stores if you really want to save money on the best ingredients. And if you're looking for better prices and fresher options on produce, stopping at Asian grocery stores might just be the answer.

Because they tend to cater to customers hailing from a variety of pan-Asian and mixed identities, Asian grocery stores in the United States typically have a wide selection of fresh produce available. This often expansive section includes produce imported from Asia (and Latin America, as needed) with items like jalapeños and serrano peppers alongside harder-to-get Asian ingredients like dragon fruit, jackfruit, durian, rambutan, or tamarind pods, which you're unlikely to find in the aisles of Aldi or Walmart.

Price-wise, you may be able to find cheaper prices at Asian markets. According to some Redditors, this is especially the case with smaller grocery stores over larger ones. In another Reddit thread, users who say they have inside insight say the difference in price may be related to wholesale contracts that tend to govern chain stores versus relationships with local suppliers that are primary sources for Asian American grocery stores. The bigger chains pay a bit more for first dibs. This can result in smaller stores getting the cheaper, less consistent, potentially wonkier, and more seasonal fruit and veg — or maybe nothing when a particular fruit or vegetable is low in stock.