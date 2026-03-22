Is Sprouts Really A Farmers' Market? How It Sources Its Fresh Food

Sprouts Farmers Market has a bit of a confusing name that often leads customers to question what the grocery store actually is, with "farmers market" right there in the title. And, although the moniker might throw you for a loop, the answer is definitive: Sprouts is a grocery store, not a real farmers market. On its website, the chain describes itself as "the very best parts of a real farmers market under one roof, open every day." So, basically, it's a farmers' market-themed grocery store, or a grocery store inspired by the idea of a farmers' market.

That said, the chain does its best to replicate the intentions of the real deal, as it does, indeed, source some of its fresh food from local farms. Many of these farms are family-owned, and all of them are required to follow ethical workplace standards, meet animal-welfare best practices, follow a strict code of conduct and ethics, and be mindful of environmental impact. It may not be a "real" farmers' market, but Sprouts does its best to emulate one, however possible, on a national scale.