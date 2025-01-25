Natural Vs Organic: What's The Difference Between These Two Food Labels?

With so many food labels on store-bought products, it can be difficult to discern the differences between them. The general belief is that organic food in the U.S. is healthier than inorganic, but what does that really mean? And how do organic ingredients differ from all-natural ingredients? It turns out these terms are actually referring to two completely separate things.

Think of it this way: The organic label applies to foods before they have been harvested, while the natural label applies to foods after they've been harvested. So, if you have a bag of trail mix made with organic fruit and nuts, it means that these foods earned that label due to how they were planted, grown, and picked. If the trail mix is also labeled as a natural food, it means that after those fruits and nuts were grown and harvested, the trail mix was not made with any additional ingredients such as preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors such as blue raspberry.