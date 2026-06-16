Avoid This Crucial Mistake When Buying New Kitchen Appliances

Before you even pursue the best electric ranges on the market, measure and measure again. You wouldn't want to fall in love with a promising new model only to find it doesn't fit in its designated space. Don't stop there; you also need to carefully account for every doorway, hall, and corner that you have to navigate to get the thing into your home.

In a bit of more modern advice, you may also want to skip "smart" or AI-enabled kitchen appliances. We all have our "The Jetsons" dreams, but what's out there is not yet spinning out whole meals, and a lot of folks have found pesky tactics, such as planned obsolescence, lead a lot of modern appliances to die out way before their presumed time. They might not even seem so good while they do last; you could still be turning an old-fashioned dial, or pressing a marginally fancier button, when you want to preheat the oven, for example. You could instead use an app for that, but when your phone is in another room, the battery is dead, or you just want to operate your appliances the way you're used to, you may not want one. Plus, at the end of the day, they still need to pass compatibility with the same kitchen hookups as more basic models.