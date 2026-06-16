Avoid This Crucial Mistake When Buying New Kitchen Appliances
Buying new kitchen appliances can be terrifically stressful, particularly if you're compelled to do so by an incrementally broken refrigerator. But it could always be worse. See, you cannot simply go out and buy a beautiful, highly reviewed French door Bosch without first ensuring you have the proper voltage and appliance hookups, such as water lines, to actually use it. Fail to do so, and you just end up with an unwelcome resale project and still nowhere to put your perishables.
A new home purchase may list your kitchen's appliance hookups amid piles of paperwork. A buyer's representative can also ask a seller's for those same details more directly as a jumping off point. Unless it's your area of expertise, it's also an excellent (and wisely safe) idea to engage the relevant professionals when you're dealing with major danger zones such as gas, electric, and water lines. Those same pros can also point you in the direction of necessary adjustments. This, of course, comes with a cost, but it's lower than having to immediately replace an expensive, incompatible appliance, or to repair damage done by hoping for the best.
More kitchen appliance buying tips to keep your home in top shape
Before you even pursue the best electric ranges on the market, measure and measure again. You wouldn't want to fall in love with a promising new model only to find it doesn't fit in its designated space. Don't stop there; you also need to carefully account for every doorway, hall, and corner that you have to navigate to get the thing into your home.
In a bit of more modern advice, you may also want to skip "smart" or AI-enabled kitchen appliances. We all have our "The Jetsons" dreams, but what's out there is not yet spinning out whole meals, and a lot of folks have found pesky tactics, such as planned obsolescence, lead a lot of modern appliances to die out way before their presumed time. They might not even seem so good while they do last; you could still be turning an old-fashioned dial, or pressing a marginally fancier button, when you want to preheat the oven, for example. You could instead use an app for that, but when your phone is in another room, the battery is dead, or you just want to operate your appliances the way you're used to, you may not want one. Plus, at the end of the day, they still need to pass compatibility with the same kitchen hookups as more basic models.