AI Is Coming To Your Kitchen Appliances, But Is It Really Helpful?

This was glaringly inevitable. Just when we all stopped laughing at smart refrigerator memes, AI has come for our other kitchen appliances. Those refrigerators are now AI-powered to share a peek at what's inside, and optimized for streaming, which sure is a modern spin on the old countertop television set. Even dishwashers are Wi-Fi enabled, which could theoretically open the door to more of this purported intelligence, TBD. And one electronics behemoth, GE, promises tech that will function like a spectral sous chef. This take may become dated in the blink of a black mirror, but none of this is actually all that useful as yet.

Using ChatGPT to meal prep, for example, is not a good idea at a moment when the machines still seem wont to recommend glue as a pizza toppings adherent. Those dishwashers are merely a gateway to AI, as the connectivity itself is not synonymous with the robo brain fakes. But maybe the real deal geniuses in the C-suite should get everyone working to properly dry your drinking glasses anyway — now that could be a selling point. There also are just very few circumstances in which a person would substantially benefit from seeing whether they need to pick up eggs from the store via a screen, versus simply opening the refrigerator door in which said screen is embedded. Some of this stuff is even sillier, like a Bluetooth "smart" probe that ensures ideal protein temperatures by virtue of being, well, a thermometer. These are all just the things most likely to populate the homes of all the Worst Guys You Know. But the more prudent among us can probably wait a while to see what kitchen tech is worth it.