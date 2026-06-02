The Best French Door Refrigerator According To Consumer Reports — And Where You Can Buy It
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Purchasing a new refrigerator can be a major investment. If you want a higher-end, stainless steel fridge with all the bells and whistles, you could easily wind up spending a few thousand dollars, which is why it's important to look at reviews and ratings prior to making the purchase. Those French door-style refrigerators with the freezer underneath are a popular style on the market today, and if you want the best of the best, Consumer Reports suggests going with the Bosch 500 Series French Door refrigerator.
Consumer Reports compared several popular brands, such as Bosch, LG, and GE, side-by-side to determine which refrigerator was the most reliable, functional, and energy efficient. The best overall score went to the Bosch 500 series (style code B36CD52SNS).
The refrigerator is 36 inches wide and 70 inches tall, and Consumer Reports gave it top marks for its thermostat and temperature consistency, ensuring the fridge reliably remains at a sweet temp spot to keep your food safe. It also received a high score for its crisper drawer (which can be used to store certain foods to make them last longer) and is regarded as an easy-to-use fridge. The fridge has plenty of high-end features, such as a water filter and ice dispenser, plus Wi-Fi connection (you can control it through an app) and a touch screen control system.
Where to buy the Bosch refrigerator -- and what customers say about it
You can get this French door refrigerator through Bosch's website directly; the retail price through Bosch is $3,699. However, if you shop around, you might be able to find it for less elsewhere. Home Depot has it for $3,200, but depending on when you look, it can go as low as $2,879 during sale. Best Buy also has has it for $2,879. Costco carries the appliance as well, though the price is only revealed for members (and know that there are certain pros and cons of purchasing a fridge from Costco).
On Home Depot's website, the fridge has more than 100 reviews and 4.3 out of five stars. "The ice maker is fast, and the programmable water [quantity] for water bottles is a great feature," one reviewer wrote, adding that "The shelves are easy to adjust, and the freezer slides out smoothly." Other customers appreciated the refrigerator's sleek design, information screen above the water filter, and the spacious freezer. Among the positive reviews, though, a few customers did have some negative feedback, including the refrigerator doors not opening and closing properly and the ice maker malfunctioning within a year of purchase. But overall, more customers seem to be happy with the purchase than not.