9 Old-School Grocery Store Chains You Can Find In The South

If the super cute name Piggly Wiggly doesn't elicit a smile, we don't know what will. This fun-named chain is the granddaddy of this roundup — truly the definition of old-school. It was founded in Memphis in 1916 by Clarence Saunders and was known as the country's first self-service grocery store. If this sounds funny or obvious, consider that, before this model, shoppers had to submit their lists of items to be fulfilled by staff, who then picked products for the orders.

This innovation and step towards modernization – letting customers gather their own goods from open retail shelves — changed how we shop for food. And while some shoppers dread a trip to the grocery store, others relish the act of cruising up and down the aisles, which was once a novel idea.

Today, Piggly Wiggly operates more than 500 stores across 18 states, though it's now headquartered in New Hampshire. But its Southern roots are undisputed, as are the ways Saunders helped usher in a modern, more accessible way to shop for groceries. That's an impressive legacy for an old-school supermarket.