Aldi To Replace Multiple Locations Of These 2 Southern Grocery Chains

A familiar old supermarket chain will continue making way for Aldi locations on Florida's Treasure Coast this year, according to the local outlet TC Palm. The area's fifth Winn-Dixie is slated to close in March and reemerge as an Aldi just in time for spring. Three other shuttered Winn-Dixie stores have projected Aldi conversion timelines, with a fourth scheduled to close in February, but with no publicly announced rebranding plan as of now. Supermarket and grocery store devotees can still shop at two local Winn-Dixies for the time being, TC Palm reports.

Aldi purchased the Florida company Southeastern Grocers, the owner of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket, in 2024. The famed discount grocery retailer currently plans to convert 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket chains to Aldi stores by 2027. However, in the Southeast, Florida continues to see the most expansion, with conversions taking place in cities such as Jacksonville and Pensacola.

Despite Aldi's expansion, not every Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket is fated to become one. In February 2025, Aldi offloaded 170 of its nearly 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations when Southeastern Grocers was acquired by private investors, including Piggly Wiggly owners C&S Wholesale Grocers. Later that year, a Southeastern Grocers press release announced that 32 Winn-Dixie stores and eight Harveys Supermarkets would be under new ownership.