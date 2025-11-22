The Southern Grocery Chain Where You Can Sip Wine And Beer While You Shop

Publix has been a grocery mainstay in the Southern United States since the 1930s, earning a loyal following by prioritizing customer experience and offering a robust food selection. The chain was the first supermarket in the United States to have air conditioning and automatic electric eye doors, innovations that helped define the modern grocery shopping experience. Now, Publix is once again testing the future of in-store amenities with the debut of Publix Pours, a bar concept that serves beer and wine inside select stores. Customers can drink at the bar or take their beverages with them as they browse the aisles. Wine is served by the glass and beer is available as a pint or poured into a growler to take home. Indecisive drinkers can even order beer in a flight of four sample-size glasses.

Are in-store bars the future of grocery shopping? Mini food halls and "grocerants" — restaurants inside grocery stores — have become a popular supermarket trend in recent years. Publix already had cafes at many locations, serving coffee, espresso, smoothies, and açaí bowls, and this concept seems like a logical next step. Publix Pours has gotten a lot of buzz, with customers affectionately referring to one store as "Clublix" for the party vibe that the bar brings. It may beonly a matter of time before competitors catch up.