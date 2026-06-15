Don't Forget To Claim This McDonald's Freebie On Your Birthday

Birthday freebies from fast food chains are fun little treats that help make your special day even better. After all, who doesn't love free stuff? McDonald's is on that list of chains and its birthday gift to you is a grand one: a free order of medium fries. There's a catch though: You need to have the McDonald's app (and be registered with it). Luckily, McDonald's has one of the better fast food apps that are actually worth using, and obtaining a birthday reward is super easy.

When you download and register with the McDonald's app, be sure to enter your birthday so that the reward shows up in the "deals" section. Then you just select that deal to add it to your cart, and you've got yourself some free fries. You don't even need to order anything else if you don't want to, but you do have to use the reward on the actual day of your birthday (or it disappears). In the past, McDonald's has given you the option of choosing your birthday reward from a list of items, but this is no longer the case. But, hey, a medium fry is still pretty good.