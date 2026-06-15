The Saucy Shortcut You Need For Pork Chops Packed With Flavor

Budget-friendly and lean, pork chops are a naturally willing canvas for a variety of tangy preparations. While pork chops liven up with even a drizzle of flavorful sauces, there's no better way to enhance every bite and keep them juicy than by marinating the meat before cooking. And for that purpose, herby green chimichurri is on the scene and ready to become your new pork chop prep BFF.

Originally hailing from Argentina, verdant chimichurri is made from oil, garlic, herbs like parsley and oregano, red wine vinegar, chiles, and garlic. (While chimichurri looks a bit like pesto, it differs fairly substantially in taste, with pesto incorporating hefty amounts of basil and creamy and nutty elements like Parmesan cheese and pine nuts.) With all of chimichurri's tasty components, it is a veritable flavor bomb, livening up a range of meats, vegetables, and even lending bold flavor to your morning eggs. You may already be familiar with chimichurri as a delectable staple sauce for beef at a South American steakhouse, but it happily plays a double role as a punchy marinade.

As the pork chops soak up the garlic and herbs and the acid from the red wine vinegar over two to three hours, you can handle your side dishes (or take a break). If you don't have hours, even a short 30-minute dip in the chimichurri is enough to infuse the pork with its bold notes.