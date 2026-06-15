The Saucy Shortcut You Need For Pork Chops Packed With Flavor
Budget-friendly and lean, pork chops are a naturally willing canvas for a variety of tangy preparations. While pork chops liven up with even a drizzle of flavorful sauces, there's no better way to enhance every bite and keep them juicy than by marinating the meat before cooking. And for that purpose, herby green chimichurri is on the scene and ready to become your new pork chop prep BFF.
Originally hailing from Argentina, verdant chimichurri is made from oil, garlic, herbs like parsley and oregano, red wine vinegar, chiles, and garlic. (While chimichurri looks a bit like pesto, it differs fairly substantially in taste, with pesto incorporating hefty amounts of basil and creamy and nutty elements like Parmesan cheese and pine nuts.) With all of chimichurri's tasty components, it is a veritable flavor bomb, livening up a range of meats, vegetables, and even lending bold flavor to your morning eggs. You may already be familiar with chimichurri as a delectable staple sauce for beef at a South American steakhouse, but it happily plays a double role as a punchy marinade.
As the pork chops soak up the garlic and herbs and the acid from the red wine vinegar over two to three hours, you can handle your side dishes (or take a break). If you don't have hours, even a short 30-minute dip in the chimichurri is enough to infuse the pork with its bold notes.
A chimichurri power move
Flavor-packed chimichurri is an easy add to your grocery store cart, or you can quickly make some at home. Bonus: it only takes about 10 minutes to whip up. It's also customizable, to a degree, with a number of non-traditional ingredients adding a fresh, creative take. You can incorporate a variety of herbs or spices, as well as modify the amount of chiles and garlic and even chop by hand to achieve a texture that suits your tastes. You might try adding tarragon for a bright, bold, green sauce; this non-standard herb adds fresh notes of pepper and mild licorice. Or, channel your inner Bobby Flay and throw in some smoked paprika and pureed chipotle in adobo for a smokey, green-and-red iteration.
For perfectly chimi-ed chops, simply immerse them in half of your chimichurri (using a zip-top bag makes it easy and mess-free) for a stint before cooking. This treatment marries beautifully with guidance to remove pork chops from the fridge before cooking, anyway, for moist and evenly cooked results — they can be marinating while they come closer to room temperature. When ready to cook, wipe off the excess chunks of herbs and garlic, and give the chops a quick pat with a paper towel to remove surface moisture. Sear them on the stovetop, then finish in an oven pre-heated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit: the chef-approved temp for finishing pork chops. Once your chops hit 145 degrees Fahrenheit, you are ready to plate your restaurant-worthy spoils and drizzle with another generous helping of vibrant chimichurri to finish.