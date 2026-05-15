The Right Oven Temperature For Perfect Pork Chops Every Time

Brian Walter exclusively uses loin pork chops that are well-marbled, usually Berkshire (Kurobuta), known as the wagyu of pork, and sources them from small farms. He advises taking them out of the fridge 20 to 30 minutes before cooking, so they can get to room temperature, ensuring the meat stays juicier and cooks evenly. He also recommends pat-drying chops to remove surface moisture so the pan sears rather than steams them. "Most of the color and flavor come from the sear and basting," Walter says, so it's important to do this right. Sear chops in a neutral oil like canola, vegetable, or avocado, since these don't burn easily and will cook meat without introducing their own flavors and affecting the taste.

You can sear both sides of the chops on the stove for a few minutes, but there's another way. Pre-heat the pan or skillet in the oven first and only cook one side of the pork chop on the stove. You can then flip the meat and put it (with the pan) in the oven. Residual heat from the pan will sear the other side while the oven finishes cooking the interior.

Walter doesn't use a timer for finishing chops in the oven, but you may want to. If so, it's best to roast the meat for at least six minutes. Keep checking once per minute after that till you know it's done. For best results, use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature; Walter suggests taking chops out when they reach 125 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, but the USDA recommends 145 degrees. However, Walter advises taking the meat out earlier and letting it rest for five to seven minutes before serving, because carryover cooking brings it's temperature up.