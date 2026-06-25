7 Costco Finds To Stock Your Bar Cart

A person could limit their shopping exclusively to Costco and still be able to liquor up a lifetime's worth of small and large affairs. Depending on what state you're in (local laws limit alcohol sales at many locations), its wide variety of Kirkland Signature spirits alone could cater a whole darn wedding. The big box warehouse store also carries lots of smaller-quantity items, plus several booze-adjacent accessories for more everyday celebrations and home bar cart arrangements. But of course, there's an awful lot to sift through before you can identify the most useful items for the aspiring mixologist. So, let these seven studiously curated selections be your essential Costco bar cart buying guide.

Here, you'll find accoutrements you may not have known you needed, pieces to replace some of your most-loved (read: frequently broken) glassware, and, of course, a bit of actual alcohol. Just know that the Costcos that can sell alcohol sure as heck do (and generously so), and they'll have all the liquid products you need to keep your home bar affordably stocked. But we limited most actual liquor picks here because of the regional rules that stores must follow from coast to coast. So, even if you don't see something you wish to sip, you'll find plenty of other goodies to make for a more comprehensive home bar. And we'll always toast to that.