The Best Way To Keep Your Home Bar Stocked On A Budget

In most bars, you find rows and rows of bottles and mixers glittering behind stacks of glassware and piles of tools. When you're building your own home bar, visions of those overflowing shelves might feel intimidating. The truth is, unless you've got an unlimited budget and a formidable hosting schedule, a home bar doesn't need that many spirits or utensils. You can easily create a practical libation lineup just by choosing the right tools and keeping some essential alcohols stocked. Those essentials, says Derick Washington, assistant general manager at Miami's Level 6, are mostly up to you.

"A home bar should be stocked based on what the bar will be used for," Washington exclusively told Chowhound. Alongside your specific budget, decide whether you'll be hydrating just yourself or a whole host of friends and family, and whether you like your spirits mixed in a cocktail or served straight-up. Both personal preferences and regularity of use inform how much alcohol you need and what bottles and mixers make the initial cut. Your bar doesn't need to be everything to everyone — it's a reflection of your tastes and tendencies. For example, Washington says that "if you don't really drink Scotch, it's not a category you should concern [yourself] with on a budget."